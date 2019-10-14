Climate protesters block traffic outside Bank of England

More
The demonstrators were protesting the U.K. finance industry’s support for fossil fuel use.
1:23 | 10/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Climate protesters block traffic outside Bank of England
Okay. It yeah. Okay. Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:23","description":"The demonstrators were protesting the U.K. finance industry’s support for fossil fuel use. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"66263940","title":"Climate protesters block traffic outside Bank of England ","url":"/International/video/climate-protesters-block-traffic-bank-england-66263940"}