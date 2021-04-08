Transcript for Climate scientists sound alarm over extreme temperatures at Tokyo Olympics

First there were delays then common protocols now Olympic athletes are dealing with a new obstacle. Some of the most extreme heat and humidity at the Olympics ever. High temperatures have already forced organizers to move several events including the marathon. So is this something Olympic athletes are just going to have to get used to our Kenneth mountain reports from Tokyo. We beat the Olympic summer. Games without the heat sort. Tokyo 20/20 an already unprecedented delayed at pandemic plagued Olympics. Could be the hottest on record temperatures and Tokyo soaring to the mid to high ninety's but about 80% humidity. It's noon in Tokyo of course some market feeling that with a high humidity state fuels like a hundred degree youth. Farrah athletes do it this has walked up this depth and a lot for us. From tennis to beach volleyball to track and field. Did some thousands of athletes competing outside deck crushing heat. Dangerous. A Russian archer Dana the Spanish tennis player taken off the court that it will cheer suffering from heat stroke. Daniel Medvedev angrily telling an umpire he could finish his match apple wanted to know who would take responsibility. If he died. The Russian tennis player later tweeting still alive. Tennis great you're right Djokovic calling for delay in the start time of matches. The international tennis federation agreed to move competitions from 11 AM to 3 PM in the interest of player health and welfare. The body is very good at preventing heat stroke. It will tell you to stop at a current Olympic competition and the temptation not to silk what are you Perseus Olympics officials were recently asked about heat and climate change. We can looked. Reduce the risk to general but it we can. I mean you nice to at least and it response to the clean need to change Ito read either. But also for doing he he beat. Gains and there was just three years ago and 2018 that Japan faced a brutal heat wave. Killing more than 1000 people and tens of thousands of others sickened. The scorching heat have climate scientists sounding the alarm that these extreme Temps are not just the result of a hot summer but signs of climate change. We know better. Across the globe is warming some places are warming faster the other is obviously Japan and Tokyo particular microcosm. For global warming and hatred you probably give us a little more. In addition to what's coming into the future BOC or do we. B average more Rinker. The temperature of the host city climbing two point 86 degree Celsius since the nineteen hundreds. More than three times as fast as the world's average. According to climate central which is a nonprofit that analyzes and reports on climate science daily summer highs in Tokyo exceeding 95 degrees Fahrenheit. Have become all too increasingly common. The concern so grave for the Olympic Games a study title rings of fire was published by the British association of sustainable sport. Warning that athletes are being asked more or more to compete in empire missed. Thurber coming to hostile for the human body and it's not just the Tokyo Olympics extreme heat raising concerns. Last year's Australian Open players survived the scorching 110. Degree Temps. Some saying it's time the International Olympic Committee start taking climate change into account we're selecting way here and win the games will be played. Future games we need to be very mindful we're it seems hell look at where the climate has been. Look at British Marines. And then look at how he'd been changing the recent past so that we don't run to exceptionally hot conditions. High in some of the places. There may be more apt to happen. Second. How outdoor teams are out we're against her during that Kiichi I'll be there when the sun it's obvious who is not. These satellite images show the heat island effect over Tokyo a major urban city that is filled with concrete. I'm very little green space. Please his weary of a lot of steam trap once you're postings asphalt. And concrete. Of those Cheerios hello Bennett city to heat up more than the surrounding area history need to change. Meat also keeps a city. Potter novel it's much harder for at these two who are often urban environment and particularly to get. That cool windy you're hitting each you refresh themselves not. The women and men's marathons will run back to back this weekend with much earlier start times in the morning the International Olympic Committee actually move the event three years ago to support Japan which is about 700 miles north of Tokyo. And typically has much cooler temperatures the IOC trying to avoid images of athletes struggling in the blistering heat.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.