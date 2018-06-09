Transcript for Coffee giant Starbucks opening in Italy, the home of espresso

They're not coming days the need to teach people about copping this is great golfer was booked. Why did it take so long we wanted to come and bring a premium experience that is different to watch. People need to do you use this call to NBA sixth race so far it's it's quiet Scott's parents is free premium if you. Let me he didn't fit their friends and brilliant fake news and his face anyone Digisette along. And that they need to.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.