Coffee shop uses toy train to serve amid social distancing measures

More
The Cyclista Espresso Bar and Roastery in New Zealand has set up a toy train and tracks to deliver orders to customers while maintaining social distancing.
0:35 | 04/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Coffee shop uses toy train to serve amid social distancing measures
She's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:35","description":"The Cyclista Espresso Bar and Roastery in New Zealand has set up a toy train and tracks to deliver orders to customers while maintaining social distancing.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70416442","title":"Coffee shop uses toy train to serve amid social distancing measures","url":"/International/video/coffee-shop-toy-train-serve-amid-social-distancing-70416442"}