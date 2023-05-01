Coronation countdown underway in Great Britain

ABC News’ Maggie Rulli and ABC News royal contributor Imogen Lloyd Webber break down a busy week in the United Kingdom as Buckingham Palace gears up for the coronation of King Charles III.

May 1, 2023

