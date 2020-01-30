Transcript for Coronavirus declared global health emergency by WHO

As the corona virus continues to spread globally this Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcing Thursday the first human to human corona virus transmission in the US. Between Q patients in Illinois today the World Health Organization declaring a global health emergency there are now more than 7700. Confirmed cases worldwide the death pole climbing to a 170 in China where cases are now confirmed in every province. In twenty countries around the world American families evacuated from the virus epicenter in China some paying thousands for charter flights back to the United States. When we first stepped on or my daughter I've never seen planes like that before it was a wide open cargo plane that had passed receipts. I'll let something happen movie. Nearly 200 Americans now under quarantine at a California base where her open get back home this weekend blood samples throat and nose swab cultures taken from every passenger sent to the CDC headquarters for testing. The White House announcing president trump has formed a task force meeting daily to lead the American response. But where some see alarm over the potentially deadly virus. Commerce secretary Wilbur Ross sees an opportunity. I think it will help to accelerate. The return of jobs in North America some two US. Probably some to Mexico as well. Several airlines have scaled back flights to in from China in the White House is even considering suspending all flights from China. Until the virus is under control try overall ABC news New York.

