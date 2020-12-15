Coronavirus provokes debate in United Kingdom

More
As the U.K. begins to relax restrictions, medical publications are warning the government against these plans.
2:20 | 12/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Coronavirus provokes debate in United Kingdom

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:20","description":"As the U.K. begins to relax restrictions, medical publications are warning the government against these plans. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74745698","title":"Coronavirus provokes debate in United Kingdom","url":"/International/video/coronavirus-provokes-debate-united-kingdom-74745698"}