Coronavirus could turn into global pandemic, officials say Cases in Italy have jumped to over 200 and the Trump administration asked Congress for $2.5 billion to help fight the outbreak as the CDC issued new travel warnings to avoid non-essential travel.

Trump says coronavirus 'under control' in US President Trump, speaking in India, said Tuesday that while the coronavirus is a "very serious thing" but is "under control" in the U.S. and will "go away."