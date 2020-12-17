Transcript for Coronavirus vaccine latest

Overnight officials in Alaska revealing a second allergic reaction to the Placer vaccine that patient developing mild symptoms minutes after getting the shot the reaction coming just hours after we learned a different health worker and Alaska with no known drug allergies suffered an and a black big reaction. She was. A feeling shorter breath her heart rate was elevated. And she had a red flush to rash. Over her face and torso. Still doctors call this a minor setback insist the vaccine is safe for the overwhelming majority of Americans it comes amid fears of a post Christmas covad search colliding. With the fallout from Thanksgiving gatherings. Our hospitals are under siege and are models shows no end in sight it's the worst is still before us. More than 3400 Americans died from Kobe in just the last 24 hours another record high. That's one person dying every 25 seconds 13 of those deaths coming in the south. They always say no. So I don't have undergone in his mind truly isn't true. In the west ambulances are stacking up outside hospitals in California. Waiting up to six hours to offload patients. This LA hospital is at 300%. Capacity. We have sixty patients right now that have been admitted to the hospital. And we are entirely full upstairs. And so they are in the Pyrenees or a chair somewhere in a hallway waiting. But now FDA advisors are just hours away from reviewing the Dern as vaccine for emergency use potentially giving the US a second option. And millions of additional shot. It's Mo Dan us certainly will be available soon. Have the same level of efficacy the same safety profile. And virtually everything the same. Meanwhile hospitals are finding a surprise sorts of extra vaccine. Each vial of Pfizer's vaccine. Is meant to contain at least five doses but hospitals are now realizing once those vials are thought some contain enough vaccine to deliver a six. Or even seventh dose the news coming as we learn more about when more Americans can get their shot. February. It would become available and the CVS and Walgreens. Operation warp speed leader saying most seniors in the US should be fully vaccinated by march. In the meantime former New Jersey governor Chris Christie is now issuing this plea. To Wear a mask by an isolation and icu for seven days I thought about how wrong I was to remove my mask the White House but the issue remains divisive the mayor of Dodge City, Kansas has resigned over threats she received over amassed mandate I just became afraid. Any possible actions that could take place. And we've learned vice president Mike Pence will publicly received the Kobe vaccine tomorrow. President elect Biden will follow early next week.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.