Cougar takes a stroll through Santiago

More
A young cougar was spotted roaming the streets of Santiago amid a widespread shutdown to contain the coronavirus.
0:29 | 03/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cougar takes a stroll through Santiago
And I can't. Oh yeah. And I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:29","description":"A young cougar was spotted roaming the streets of Santiago amid a widespread shutdown to contain the coronavirus.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"69777821","title":"Cougar takes a stroll through Santiago","url":"/International/video/cougar-takes-stroll-santiago-69777821"}