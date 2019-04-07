Cow finds new friend in cat

More
The cat allows the cow to smell it, but then was then frightened by the new friend.
0:33 | 07/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cow finds new friend in cat
To. We'll.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:33","description":"The cat allows the cow to smell it, but then was then frightened by the new friend.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"64133848","title":"Cow finds new friend in cat","url":"/International/video/cow-discovers-friends-cat-64133848"}