Crews working to pump water out of cave in Thailand More ABC News' Joohee Cho tours the village outside of the cave where a soccer team is trapped. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Crews working to pump water out of cave in Thailand This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Crews working to pump water out of cave in Thailand

Now Playing: Novichok expert weighs in on poison that sickened UK couple

Now Playing: A look inside Thai cave where boys remain trapped

Now Playing: What it's like in the Thailand caves where 13 are trapped

Now Playing: Thai cave conditions challenge rescuers

Now Playing: Second nerve agent attack in England

Now Playing: Chilean miner rescued in 2010 has message of hope for stranded boys

Now Playing: Couple in UK exposed to same poison as ex-spy

Now Playing: Rescuers rush to help boys stranded in cave before monsoon hits

Now Playing: For these international students coming to the US, the 'American dream is very alive'

Now Playing: British couple exposed to potentially deadly nerve agent: Authorities

Now Playing: Rescuers faced with challenges getting soccer team out of cave

Now Playing: Scotland Yard confirms 2 people were exposed to a nerve agent in Amesbury

Now Playing: Rescuers racing against the clock to save soccer team trapped in cave

Now Playing: Experts weigh options, risk to rescue trapped soccer team from Thai cave

Now Playing: Thai kids singing Christian songs in hopes for the soccer teammates' safe return

Now Playing: Medics, supplies reach boys stuck in Thai cave as rescue planning intensifies

Now Playing: Afghan girls fill classrooms, defy Taliban and ISIS

Now Playing: Afghan glassblowers see little for high-priced works of art

Now Playing: Prisoners inside notorious Afghan jail discuss prospects for peace Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56391513,"title":"Crews working to pump water out of cave in Thailand","duration":"5:39","description":"ABC News' Joohee Cho tours the village outside of the cave where a soccer team is trapped.","url":"/International/video/crews-working-pump-water-cave-thailand-56391513","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}