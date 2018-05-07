Crews working to pump water out of cave in Thailand

More
ABC News' Joohee Cho tours the village outside of the cave where a soccer team is trapped.
5:39 | 07/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Crews working to pump water out of cave in Thailand

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56391513,"title":"Crews working to pump water out of cave in Thailand","duration":"5:39","description":"ABC News' Joohee Cho tours the village outside of the cave where a soccer team is trapped.","url":"/International/video/crews-working-pump-water-cave-thailand-56391513","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.