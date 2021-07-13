Transcript for Cuba blocks social media access amid massive protest movement

Meanwhile authorities in Cuba have blocked access to social media sites in an effort to quell the island's largest protests in decades. In a televised address president Miguel Diaz can now denounced the protesters as counter revolutionaries. Blaming Cuba's problems on the longstanding US embargo and accusing American imperialists. Of stoking tensions on social media. President Biden says the Cuban people are bravely asserting fundamental and universal rights. And called on the regime to hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment. Meanwhile Cubans are facing a major shortage of food and fuel that experts warned could turn into an urgent humanitarian crisis. Michael Bustamante as a Latin American history professor at Florida international university and author of Cuban memory wars retrospective politics and revolution. And exile and he joins me now. From more on this. Michael we've heard these protests described as unprecedented. So what makes them so unique and why now. It's good to be with you around simply put we haven't seen anything like this year's the last time that there are and promote the likeness to about nineteen or. When tube us urban. Spontaneous mistress on the streets but only in Havana. What happened on Sunday was remarkable because it didn't begin in a rat out. And it had its bread and a number of towns and cities across. Soberly to scale of the demonstrations. Simply at. And then president Miguel villas canals spoke for four hours yesterday condemning the protest. He seems to be offering no signs of backing down here so where does this all go from here. Truly hard to say. I was very distressed. The way whistle way to Cuban authorities responded to demonstrations on Sunday are calling their own oil is streets to bat was the word it was used. Protesters on the streets rather than seeking to be escalate were demonstrating. A willingness to listen at the demands to citizens. Yesterday's long press conference seemed to be at to ratchet down the temperature a little bit. Economic rights are on the island difficult I'd simply. You're blaming the United States US sanctions or every train that is happening shooter right now. Com is a inaccurate and a huge creek clear that citizens are on street and that's that's just work so where this goes from here I think I'll just be watching to see wanted to continue or whether and a security. Sort of display to be seen us successfully. We're you know. Russia's emperor moment. So Michael you say blaming this all on US sanctions is not accurate but is there any validity. Is saying that US sanctions are making this more difficult for Cuba. The United States has had a program of comprehensive sanctions in place due bills were six decades with greater or lesser and the over the years demonstration. We have to acknowledge that those sanctions due. You know. Things more typical for the Cuban economy. They effects are Cuba's ability to do international banking on the other hand out Yuba and still trade with other countries our world. And so you know it does is not a uniter reports Gary. You know what I would say is that. You know not now offering some channels of relief. I'm caught in lost the ability you've been the United States and the army members remittances during the academic which is not an economic crisis due back in and of itself. Dot does have real achievement people but of course you can state of decisions. Example partial re dollar station of the economy that have really hurt the Cuban people and so they have some responsibility. There are certain. A lot of responsibility or just are darkest which. And many Cuban Americans are now calling for the US to take action would anyone be US to do. I'm not sure ignited the Cuban people nor the Cuban Americans muted speak with one imports. What I can say is that you know I have heard on one shrewd extreme on some all or. You know and it's. US military intervention of one kind or another that's not necessarily represented but opinion of the majority. It is a strain of the community very dangerous. The last thing that we should be doing if you want to support right testers to her credit government. Propose something that will eat into the governments are. At this is simply a rebel plot out outside of aids in Washington or Miami those calls are irresponsible. Dangerous. And and the smartest forcing you to the society in. Arnold that you know goes into to our community who work making those calls Bob will will listen to reason. And we've heard experts warning that intervention could actually exacerbate an already urgent humanitarian situation there why is that. This situation is our urgent. Something needs to get. Dramatically by call it its economy to link to terrorism and a very important way. And she was going through its worst natural moment but the crisis itself would cease. Grammy been able to controller Krewell the end of last year. I would say that some kind of outside help is needed Cuban Americans for example are many you're trying to your waist. Medicines foods that are in short supply I think US policy changes that can actually out did some of that humanitarian aid. And show the United States friendly priest achievement people rather than antagonist has or not. Moves that are are in contradiction with the demand of the protesters I would read it actually. You know or are. System. And I Michael Bustamante great to have you today thank you for taking the time. Thanks.

