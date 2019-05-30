Danube boat accident, Robert Mueller, a baby orangutan: World in Photos

More
Here's a look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:48 | 05/30/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Danube boat accident, Robert Mueller, a baby orangutan: World in Photos
We. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:48","description":"Here's a look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"63373318","title":"Danube boat accident, Robert Mueller, a baby orangutan: World in Photos","url":"/International/video/danube-boat-accident-robert-mueller-baby-orangutan-world-63373318"}