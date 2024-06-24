Daughter remembers parents who died during scorching Hajj pilgrimage

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with Saida Wurie, daughter of Isatu and Alieu Wurie from Maryland, who were among the more than 1,300 pilgrims who died during the Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

June 24, 2024

