David Whelan on US proposal to Russia

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with the brother of Russia detainee Paul Whelan, David Whelan, about efforts by the U.S. government to bring his brother home.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live