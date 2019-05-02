Transcript for This day in history: Feb. 13, 1990

In all of the reporting from South Africa today one of the images that shines more brightly than others is this. Thousands and thousands of young south African blacks straining to see and hear a man who was sent to prison before they were born. In some cases a full decade before they were born. Today when Nelson Mandela returned to so west of the giant black township outside Johannesburg. Where he had lived as a young lawyer. Almost three decades ago he was in a real sense home. ABC's Jim Hickey was there. They came from black townships all over South Africa. Not only selected but also from places with names like Tim b.'s. Melodious. Clockwise. The dues. Some came great distances hundreds of miles. They were 101000. Then 50000. In the end more than 120000. People jammed a huge soccer stadium at the edge of sweat. What is to leave it out slowly it. Back yeah. And. He did not disappoint them. Mandela walked to victory lap giving the salute the African National Congress the salute the black power. We're. Mandela and his massive following became one with the haunting refrains of the black National Anthem. Heat seeker lately Africa. God bless Africa. A. It was what Mandela had wanted. A celebration with dignity. He began to speak. Game. That's bad. Mandela spoke of the dreams and demands of black South Africa and he reached out to flights as well. Adds up bishop. At the ballpark I. Do all. Its citizens off base thanks. After his speech Mandela left the stadium by helicopter. Then at long last he went home to the modest red brick house seat in the interior of so let's. Here Mandela issued a powerful ordered to the children and the school boycotts he said that children have a responsibility. For the future. Mandela had one more request I pay you. I paid with you. Go home I had. The crowd listened carefully and did what they were sold his demeanor and bearing seemed infectious. The future will determine whether he can move his nation toward a new South Africa but today there was no question. And command here Mandela has come home. Jim Hickey ABC news so let us.

