Transcript for This day in history: March 8, 2014

We do begin with that flight disappearing in mid air as it flew to Beijing it looked behind me here tonight this is the flight tracker that showed the plane taking off from Malaysia. You can actually see some of the other planes in the sky the same time that would take a closer look tonight. Right in the middle there that's flight 370 the tracker showing a flight at 35000. Feet when suddenly the track stops. The data from the flight communications from the cockpit gone the altitude of the tracker suddenly plummeting to zero. And tonight the images emerging from the airport and Beijing the families waiting and then learning something had gone terribly wrong. A man putting his hand it was forfeit their a lot holding on them. And back with a plane took off a belated this image of a woman on the phone as the shock set in there as well. We do have team coverage on the investigation tonight beginning with ABC's Bob Woodruff whose at the Beijing airport to lead us off tonight Bob. Good evening David justice's then as you can imagine a very difficult time for these family members Andy's friends. Of those who are supposed to land here in Beijing on that plane. But it didn't happen. Searchers are focusing on two oil slicks 112 miles long spotted in the South China Sea between Malaysia and Vietnam. The US is sending this destroyer and a sophisticated radar plane to help. But there have been no signs of wreckage or debris the disappearance of the flight with 239 people on board is now baffling and tragic mystery. What we do know is at 12:41 AM local time. Malaysia airlines flight 370 a Boeing 777. Takes off from Kuala Lumpur or X 2:40 AM the plane is cruising at 35000 feet. When it loses radar contact with the South China Sea meets the Gulf of Thailand. No distress call is ever received. 6:30 AM anxious Stanley members await the planes expected landing in Beijing. Two hours go by before the plane is declared missing. No youth editing so there weeping at this Beijing hotel room founding members gathered in tears and and don't want to live what is the point of me being appliances. Forty year old son was on board plan. By the time the company's officials came out to talk hundreds of people had poured in creating a dangerous situation in the hotel. Control I just can't. You're walking he's where he came search and rescue there have been no claims of terrorism. But reports say two passengers on the plane were traveling on passport stolen from European travelers in recent months. Three US citizens were on board two were children of Chinese parents the only US adult Philip would. Is thought to be a IBM executive who worked in Malaysia. Two thirds of the passengers were Chinese the rest from thirteen other countries. The captain so Ari much 53 was very experienced having flown over thirty years and 181000 dollars from Malaysia airlines. It. Is Sunday morning now here in Beijing the family members the Franz are waiting for more information. About exactly what happened on that plane but it is taking some time.

