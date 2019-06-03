Transcript for This day in history: March 28, 2018

North Korea and China now confirming those reports of that mysterious meeting in Beijing Kim Jong moon did in fact go. It was his first diplomatic appearance on the world stage welcomed by China's president Sheikh. Before that face to face planned with president trump. Here's ABC's chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz tonight on the highly secure train that Kim took he does not like to fly. The clues were all there this secrecy that deep green armored train spotted in Beijing. The heavy security for the convoy that was there under rival but the mystery is now over Kim Jong-un had journey outside North Korea for the first time since taking power. His wife at his signed. Chinese president she pulling out all the stops. A review of the troops toasts. Between the two leaders and a banquet. The Chinese who released images of Kim taking notes as president she spoke. Say that Kim told them the issue of denuclearization. Of the Korean Peninsula can be resolved. If South Korea and the United States respond to our efforts with goodwill we're going to be. Cautiously optimistic but we feel like things are moving in the right direction Kim's secret trip. Took even the White House by surprise president trump preparing for his own meeting with the North Korean leader. Raising expectations. Today with the tweet. Everyone said that peace in the denuclearization. Of the Korean Peninsula was not even a small possibility. Now there is a good chance that Kim Jung un will do what is right for his people and for humanity. His incoming national security advisor John Bolton was one of those voices have gloom. There's an all purpose joke here question how do you know that the North Korean regime is lying. Answer their lips are moving. Martha Raddatz with a slot from Washington tonight and Martha incoming national security advisor John Bolton sounding. At least publicly a lot more skeptical than the president right now Bolton saying he wants us meeting to happen sooner rather than later. And that's right there but he says he hopes of meeting can be even sooner than may because he doesn't want the north Koreans to stall us while continuing with their nuclear weapons program. So the sooner the better to see if they are sincere David all right Martha Raddatz always good to have you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.