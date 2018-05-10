-
Now Playing: First lady gets bumped by an elephant
-
Now Playing: Kavanaugh hearing, Indonesia destroyed, remembering Vegas: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Interpol president reportedly missing in China; French police investigating
-
Now Playing: Nobel Peace Prize winners announced
-
Now Playing: This day in history: Oct. 12, 2000
-
Now Playing: This day in history: Oct. 9, 2006
-
Now Playing: This day in history: Oct. 10, 1981
-
Now Playing: Stranded humpback whale rescued in Argentina
-
Now Playing: North Korean-style 'royalty food' has become a hot commodity in the South
-
Now Playing: Residents flee collapsing house during Indonesian quake
-
Now Playing: New York Yankees, a sailing regatta, and a spider web: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: University's move to replace clapping with 'jazz hands' sparks controversy
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry, dogs and nature: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Missing actress hit with $129 million fine
-
Now Playing: Police in India sing and dance to fight 'fake news'
-
Now Playing: Pope Francis calls for bishops worldwide to heed the voices of young Catholics
-
Now Playing: Meghan and Harry take 1st trip to Sussex after being named Duke and Duchess
-
Now Playing: Volcanic eruption adds to devastation from tsunami in Indonesia
-
Now Playing: Indonesia death toll rises to more than 1,200
-
Now Playing: Satellite imagery shows aftermath of Indonesia earthquake