3 dead, 5 critically injured in walkway collapse at school

More
The incident happened in Vanderbijlpark, about 40 miles from Johannesburg.
0:32 | 02/01/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 3 dead, 5 critically injured in walkway collapse at school
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60780093,"title":"3 dead, 5 critically injured in walkway collapse at school","duration":"0:32","description":"The incident happened in Vanderbijlpark, about 40 miles from Johannesburg.","url":"/International/video/dead-critically-injured-walkway-collapse-school-60780093","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.