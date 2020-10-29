Transcript for At least 3 dead in stabbing attack in France

But we begin with breaking news this morning of a deadly terror attack in the southern miss friends. City of niece he and panel joins us live with the latest on this developing story. In good morning what do we know so far. Get good morning Diane this happened about 9 o'clock local time as you say in the southern French city of mes which is closed down on the coast that is that they not should damn basilica where people were praying at the time. The attack ends at the church and stabbed a number of people. Killing three. We are told that the attack the walls then apprehended. He apparently was injured is not clear whether or lost on police who were on the scene barely quickly. After the incidents don't take whether or not they actually Shelton president Mike throne of France is already bad paying tribute. To the people who've been injured and killed but it is also calls comes at a very tense time for. Is it doesn't in any indications that this could be related to some of the other attacks that have happened in France recently. Yeah exactly I mean I think it's entirely likely that it is it happens to be the prophet Mohammed's birthday we know that the beaten a number of threats. In lied so called think that hedging that took place of the French teach citizens almost two weeks ago now. In Paris who would ship him to Charlie had to do cartoons. Remember those cartoons also led to a terrible attack. In France where a number of people who works on the magazine were killed. Their trial is currently taking place. The president micron has holdings who have very vocal spots with some Muslim leaders around the world including prisons are the one of sixty. I always said deaf friends as are whites. To show you these kind of cartoons. He says that Islam has a problem and the reaction on the streets and and governments around. The Muslim world has been one of and we also know there's been incidents at the French consulates in Saudi Arabia today. There's a good god that was I'm loving friends his own the engine just around the world news. I impanel a London thanks in.

