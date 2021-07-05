Deadly protests in Colombia, explained

More
Protests have raged on Colombia for 10 days that have left at least 26 dead, hundreds injured and dozens missing.
1:02 | 05/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Deadly protests in Colombia, explained
I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:02","description":"Protests have raged on Colombia for 10 days that have left at least 26 dead, hundreds injured and dozens missing.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"77557486","title":"Deadly protests in Colombia, explained","url":"/International/video/deadly-protests-colombia-explained-77557486"}