-
Now Playing: Demonstrators in NYC show solidarity with Colombians
-
Now Playing: US protesters show solidarity with Colombians over tax reform demonstrations
-
Now Playing: Dozens of people reported missing in Colombian protests
-
Now Playing: Portugal unveils world’s longest footbridge as Europe starts to reopen
-
Now Playing: Mexico train crash, Kentucky Derby, stampede in Israel: Week in Photos
-
Now Playing: What to do in Portugal after visiting the new pedestrian suspension bridge
-
Now Playing: Chinese rocket set to fall to Earth this weekend
-
Now Playing: Out-of-control Chinese rocket set to crash on Earth this weekend
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, May 6, 2021
-
Now Playing: 7 years after the ‘Bring Back Our Girls’ movement
-
Now Playing: Nigerian kidnap victim: ‘Nobody can stop me with God on my side’
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 6, 2021
-
Now Playing: India sets more grim milestones as COVID-19 ravages the country
-
Now Playing: Out-of-control Chinese rocket tracked by Pentagon
-
Now Playing: Crowds watch explosive show from active volcano in Iceland
-
Now Playing: Armored vehicle drivers evade heist on highway
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 vaccination rates around the world
-
Now Playing: India’s death toll, Colombia protests, space museum reopens: World in Photos, May 6
-
Now Playing: Blinken meets with Ukraine's president, denounces Russia’s 'aggressive' actions