Debris from SpaceX’s Starship spotted over Turks and Caicos

Debris was spotted over the Turks and Caicos Islands on Thursday after SpaceX launched a rocket from Texas.

January 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live