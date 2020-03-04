New details on the coronavirus spread in Europe

More
Death tolls are spiking in both Spain and France.
2:51 | 04/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New details on the coronavirus spread in Europe

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:51","description":"Death tolls are spiking in both Spain and France. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"69948358","title":"New details on the coronavirus spread in Europe ","url":"/International/video/details-coronavirus-spread-europe-69948358"}