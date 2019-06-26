Transcript for Details emerge about murder of American doctor

There are two mysteries involving American tourist who oversees this morning first. The couple the search for a couple from New Jersey last seen jet skiing in Barbados. Oscar Suarez a Magdalene a double were last seen on Monday while renting the jet ski police say they were both wearing life jackets. Vessels in that area have been. Asked to keep watch for them. And that cardiologists and Gary swank of Virginia was killed and believes is vacationing with his family and had hired a tour guide for fishing trip. Police say that guide headed. Disagreement with a gang leader which led to swaying in the guide being fatally shot. They called swank a victim of circumstance. Swank was faculty member at Virginia tech's medical school.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.