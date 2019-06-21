Determined dog fetches giant branch

This dachshund wasn't going to pass up a chance to fetch a branch twice its size, diligently navigating a winding walkway before dropping it at its owner's feet.
0:48 | 06/21/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Determined dog fetches giant branch

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

