What you need to know about the disappearance of China's top actress, Fan Bingbing

More
Fan's disappearance followed a tax evasion scandal in May 2018.
1:07 | 09/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What you need to know about the disappearance of China's top actress, Fan Bingbing
Okay. Okay. Yeah yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57987766,"title":"What you need to know about the disappearance of China's top actress, Fan Bingbing","duration":"1:07","description":"Fan's disappearance followed a tax evasion scandal in May 2018.","url":"/International/video/disappearance-chinas-top-actress-fan-bingbing-57987766","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.