Divers carve pumpkins underwater beside sharks

More
A couple of divers took on the ultimate pumpkin challenge at the Sea Life Sydney Aquarium.
0:55 | 10/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Divers carve pumpkins underwater beside sharks
And yeah. Good. Thing and it can. But it's. And didn't.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58856436,"title":"Divers carve pumpkins underwater beside sharks","duration":"0:55","description":"A couple of divers took on the ultimate pumpkin challenge at the Sea Life Sydney Aquarium.","url":"/International/video/divers-carve-pumpkins-underwater-sharks-58856436","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.