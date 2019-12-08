Divers jump from 88-foot platform on a seaside cliff

Spectators watched in awe and cheered as divers from around the world competed in a competition in Crimea, jumping off an 88-foot platform on a cliff into the water below.
1:21 | 08/12/19

Transcript for Divers jump from 88-foot platform on a seaside cliff
