DNA test prompts adopted sisters to reunite in South Korea after 47 years

After nearly five decades unaware of each other's existence, two South Korean-born sisters embraced each other at a subway station in Daegu, a city 180 miles outside of Seoul, thanks to a DNA test.
1:39 | 02/20/19

