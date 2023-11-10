Doctor who worked in Gaza describes dire situation at Al-Shifa Hospital

ABC News' Erielle Reshef spoke with Doctors without Borders pediatric intensive care Doctor Tanya Haj-Hassan, who says colleagues describe a grave situation at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

November 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live