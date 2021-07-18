Dogs saved from devastating floods in Europe

More
Residents in Liege, Belgium, rescued two dogs from the catastrophic flooding that has inundated parts of Europe.
1:06 | 07/18/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dogs saved from devastating floods in Europe
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:06","description":"Residents in Liege, Belgium, rescued two dogs from the catastrophic flooding that has inundated parts of Europe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78916570","title":"Dogs saved from devastating floods in Europe","url":"/International/video/dogs-saved-devastating-floods-europe-78916570"}