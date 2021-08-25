Dolphins surprise paddleboarders off English coast

More
Dolphins surprise a group of paddleboarders and give them an impromptu show in a rare moment near Dorset, off the English Coast.
0:29 | 08/25/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dolphins surprise paddleboarders off English coast
I. Are you doing. Okay. Oh yeah. I. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:29","description":"Dolphins surprise a group of paddleboarders and give them an impromptu show in a rare moment near Dorset, off the English Coast.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"79637833","title":"Dolphins surprise paddleboarders off English coast","url":"/International/video/dolphins-surprise-paddleboarders-off-english-coast-79637833"}