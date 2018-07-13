Transcript for Donald Trump and Theresa May's history of mutual praise and careful criticism

Yeah. The relationship that you can enhance we. Nice things. He's about something much bigger than just the relationship between the two individuals as president and prime minister that's an important. But actually come a long standing special relationship with the United States is placed on Chad patents. What do you say to our viewers at home. Who are worried about some of your views and worried about you becoming the leader of the free world. Is your choice of the question. There goes that relationship. I've been listening to the president and the president has been listening to me that's the point of having a conversation and a dialogue. And the will be times when we disagree on issues on which we disagree appointed the special relationship. Is that we are able to happen on open and frank discussion. But we good to get them. Does not mean that we're afraid to say when we think the United States could go wrong and be very clear with them I'm very clear. Certain re tweeting from Britain France with the wrong thing to do unto you don't. And goals as you know president trump has actually has an affection for the United Kingdom not many Americans he has. Finally connections with the United Kingdom and we will bring wilt again. What I think this is somebody who is. Taking decisions on what he believes is in the best interest of the United States. When I served as mourners at a what do apologize because I said such good things about you she said don't worry it's only depressed I would say the highest level special. I've very Smart very tough very capable person. And I would much rather have her as my friend and my enemy data content. The.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.