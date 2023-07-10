'I doubt we'll ever see him again': Retired general on Yevgeny Prigozhin

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with retired General Gen. Robert Abrams on Ukraine’s efforts to join NATO, the counteroffensive against Russia, and Putin’s meeting with Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

July 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live