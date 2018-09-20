Transcript for Dozens injured on Indian flight after plane loses cabin pressure

A lot panic in mid air dozens of passengers were hurt on an Indian airlines flight after the plane lost cabin pressure more than thirty passengers on that jet Airways flight. From moon by suffered at nose in your will leave as well as headaches after pilots failed to switch on the plane's cabin pressure. It is posted online shall passengers wearing oxygen masks which automatically deploy if there's a drop in pressure the plane. Turn back made an emergency landing a 45 minutes after take off. Passengers were treated inside the terminal.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.