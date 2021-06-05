Dozens of people reported missing in Colombian protests

More
ABC News’ Victor Oquendo reports on the deadly ongoing protests and violence at the hands of Colombian police causing the president to reverse course on proposed tax hikes.
2:51 | 05/06/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dozens of people reported missing in Colombian protests

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:51","description":"ABC News’ Victor Oquendo reports on the deadly ongoing protests and violence at the hands of Colombian police causing the president to reverse course on proposed tax hikes.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"77520306","title":"Dozens of people reported missing in Colombian protests","url":"/International/video/dozens-people-reported-missing-colombian-protests-77520306"}