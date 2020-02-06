Drive-in cinema launches in Portugal

More
Tickets quickly sold out when a pop-up drive-in cinema launched on Monday near Lisbon.
1:50 | 06/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Drive-in cinema launches in Portugal
Good. We. We.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:50","description":"Tickets quickly sold out when a pop-up drive-in cinema launched on Monday near Lisbon.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71030887","title":"Drive-in cinema launches in Portugal","url":"/International/video/drive-cinema-launches-portugal-71030887"}