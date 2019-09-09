Self-driving ship will cross the Atlantic

Next year, a self-driving ship will set off on a 2,750-mile trip across the Atlantic Ocean to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower’s voyage to the Americas in 1620.
This isn't great story it now what his set is beginning. Oh and constructing this. Unmanned at Beirut's which is getting to the pot next yet next September from Plymouth. And made to the US and it is a celebration a recreation. All of them may file as voyage in the 1620s. Of course carrying based pilgrim's a bit to the US. For the first time I've this is an IDs and unmanned Bennett's. I have to check when a president the story does not going to be anyone on board because my bus though it was. Well if I was on a bet I would die they want accountant may show I was safe Wright is a going to be a crew on board. Not a manual on Boyd it's gonna sell across Atlantic it's also going to be days an important why did Jerious Janet's nick collecting days for climate told Agee. And marine life sir. Not just a nice some reenactment of that historic voyage but did didn't some important science as well. What they go pay thank you Joseph who appreciate it. Take care like Scott.

