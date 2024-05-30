Drone captures spectacular close-up views of erupting volcano

A pilot flying his drone over the fissure that opened at Iceland’s Sundhnukur crater recorded mind-blowing close-up shots of lava spurting into the sky.

May 30, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live