Drone makes first delivery on Mount Everest

New footage shows the first successful drone delivery on Mount Everest, with the machine carrying oxygen bottles and other supplies from Everest’s Base Camp to Camp 1.

June 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live