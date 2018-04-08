Drones laden with explosives explode in Maduro assassination attempt

More
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was unharmed in an explosion he called an assassination attempt by "far-right" opponents.
0:53 | 08/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Drones laden with explosives explode in Maduro assassination attempt

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57038754,"title":"Drones laden with explosives explode in Maduro assassination attempt","duration":"0:53","description":"Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was unharmed in an explosion he called an assassination attempt by \"far-right\" opponents.","url":"/International/video/drones-laden-explosives-explode-maduro-assassination-attempt-57038754","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.