Duchess of Cambridge, President Trump, Rep. Adam Schiff: World in Photos, Sept. 26

More
A look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:38 | 09/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Duchess of Cambridge, President Trump, Rep. Adam Schiff: World in Photos, Sept. 26
It's. It's. Are. Okay. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"A look at the top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65883263","title":"Duchess of Cambridge, President Trump, Rep. Adam Schiff: World in Photos, Sept. 26","url":"/International/video/duchess-cambridge-president-trump-rep-adam-schiff-world-65883263"}