-
Now Playing: Egypt opens Bent Pyramid in Dahshur
-
Now Playing: 2 Americans killed during attack at a Somalia hotel
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams to face off against Romanian star at Wimbledon
-
Now Playing: Residents on high alert as brush fire burns on island of Maui
-
Now Playing: ICE to target 2,000 migrants on immediate deportation lists in raids
-
Now Playing: US-Mexico border crossing concerns
-
Now Playing: American scientist murdered in Greece
-
Now Playing: World Cup win, flooding, bullfighting: This Week in Photos: July 12
-
Now Playing: Octopus pops out of shell, surprising fisherman
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Sudan's ruling military council says they've stopped a military coup
-
Now Playing: ICE prepares for arrests, deportations of thousands of migrants
-
Now Playing: Jeffrey Epstein offers mansion, private jet as collateral
-
Now Playing: The mystery of missing bodies from Vatican tomb
-
Now Playing: New details on the murder of American scientist
-
Now Playing: High seas takedown of suspected drug smugglers
-
Now Playing: Terrifying lightning strikes building in Greece
-
Now Playing: Flooding in New Orleans, the last Beetle, Tour de France: World in Photos, July 11
-
Now Playing: Amal Clooney blasts Trump for attacking media
-
Now Playing: Suspect arrested for breaking into Buckingham Palace
-
Now Playing: Doctor says airline targeted her due to race, curvy figure