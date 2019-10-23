Elephant rescued from circus heads for new life in sanctuary

After being rescued from a circus where she was mistreated, Ramba the elephant headed for a new life in an elephant sanctuary in Brazil.
1:19 | 10/23/19

Elephant rescued from circus heads for new life in sanctuary
