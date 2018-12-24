Elephants deliver gifts to students in Thailand

More
Santa decided to use elephants instead of reindeer in Thailand for an annual school event in which elephants decorated for the occasion handed out balloons and toys to about 2,000 children.
0:47 | 12/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Elephants deliver gifts to students in Thailand
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60002831,"title":"Elephants deliver gifts to students in Thailand","duration":"0:47","description":"Santa decided to use elephants instead of reindeer in Thailand for an annual school event in which elephants decorated for the occasion handed out balloons and toys to about 2,000 children.","url":"/International/video/elephants-deliver-gifts-students-thailand-60002831","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.