Entire marina covered in polluted ‘sea snot’

More
Sewage-filled "sea snot" is covering an entire yacht marina in Bursa, Turkey.
1:11 | 06/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Entire marina covered in polluted ‘sea snot’
We're sure. Yeah yeah. Okay. Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:11","description":"Sewage-filled \"sea snot\" is covering an entire yacht marina in Bursa, Turkey.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78129064","title":"Entire marina covered in polluted ‘sea snot’","url":"/International/video/entire-marina-covered-polluted-sea-snot-78129064"}