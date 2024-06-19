Environmental protesters spray orange material onto Britain's Stonehenge

British environmental activist group Just Stop Oil posted video of the incident on social media showing two of its campaigners spraying three of the stones within the prehistoric megalithic structure.

June 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live