Now Playing: Ski-mountaineering race, flower-power, mourning victims: World in Photos

Now Playing: The royals, carnival and a crowned sifaka: World in Photos

Now Playing: Ethiopian Airlines crash, Ash Monday celebrations, a building collapse in Nigeria

Now Playing: Crashed plane's black boxes opened

Now Playing: Youth stage worldwide strike for climate change

Now Playing: New Zealand mosque shooting leaves at least 49 dead

Now Playing: Pompeo denies derailing North Korea nuclear talks

Now Playing: Small plane nearly crashes into traffic in Toronto

Now Playing: News headlines today: Mar. 15, 2019

Now Playing: Deadly New Zealand mosque attacks

Now Playing: Investigation into deadly New Zealand terror attack

Now Playing: Deadly attacks on two New Zealand mosques

Now Playing: New Zealand parliament member reacts to shootings

Now Playing: 49 killed in terror attack at New Zealand mosques

Now Playing: Israel strikes Hamas targets in Gaza

Now Playing: New details on final moments of deadly Ethiopian Airlines flight

Now Playing: Across the Pond: New violence in the Middle East

Now Playing: 49 killed in coordinated terrorist attack at mosques in New Zealand

Now Playing: Meet the woman who will be the first black female to visit every country in the world